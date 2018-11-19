Newton Parrish Elementary Unveils $8.6 (M) Renovations

Newton Parrish Elementary School in Owensboro has a modern new look with several new additions to the school.

The $8.6 million renovation not only improved the building, but made space for 5th grade students to stay in their school.

Students broke in the new stage and school building Monday night.

Every classroom is upgraded.

“They love it,” says Newton Parrish Steve Bratcher.

“I mean everybody that comes in new, former teachers have come and just been amazed what the renovations are.”

Along with a new gym, stage, cafeteria, three new classrooms, and music room, the building was upgraded with a new heating and cooling system.

“I thought it was pretty awesome because last year it use to be always small, and I like the change of it, especially the gym because we finally have a stage now, and bleachers,” says fourth grade student Felicity Payne.

The additional classrooms add more room for fifth graders in the school.

“I was kind of looking forward to going to the 5-6 center, but its actually nice that I got to stay here because I knew they were going to change the look so I was kind of excited for that,” says fifth grader Kiley Palmer.

The school also features the latest and greatest in technology.

“My kids sit on the carpet for majority of things so if like we are reading a book together they pass the microphone around and so then their voice comes through the speaker and they absolutely love it,” says teacher Kayla Tichenor who has a newly renovated classroom.

“I like the story sets because they have kind of like cause in the old library they didn’t have a screen TV thingy but they do now and we can watch videos and stuff,” says fourth grade student Ella Hanes.

Newton Parrish has a modern look equipped with more tools for their 530 students.

“The open space gives more opportunity to learn more things,” says Palmer.

“We just had to re-do the master schedule and so we made it more feasible for all of our kids and hopefully in a year from now it should calm down and we should see our test scores go out because that is what it is all about,” says principal Bratcher.

Newton Parrish will also be adding signs to honor former principals Jim Mattingly and Kim Willis.

Comments

comments