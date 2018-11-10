Home Indiana Evansville 7th Annual Drumstick Dash Raises Money For Tri-State Families November 10th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

Evansville’s Rescue Mission held the Annual Drumstick Dash to raise money for Tri-State families this upcoming holiday season.

Participants met at the C.K. Newsome Center for the 7th Drum Stick Dash. Volunteers chose their own pace an race with options of 8K and 5K distances. The new route race passed through Historic Bosse Field and Garvin Park. Proceeds from the Drumstick Dash go to supporting Evansville Rescue Mission’s Gobbler Gathering.

Tracy Gorman stated “You know one of the things we have every year even though the Gobbler Gathering is obviously for Thanksgiving, year after year we have people tell us, your providing food for our family tonight, I have no food in my house. So, the people participating in the Drumstick Dash, our friends, they’re making it possible.”

The Drumstick Dash also benefits ERM’s Annual Thanksgiving Food Basket Giveaway.

