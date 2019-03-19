$7k Worth of Marijuana Seized in Webster Co. Drug Bust

About $7,000 worth of vacuum-packed marijuana is off the streets following a drug bust in Webster County. Deputies found marijuana, along with $666 and guns inside a home in the 200 block of Nisbet Street in Providence.

Deputies went there Monday night to serve a search warrant, but no one was home at the time.

Tuesday morning, 23-year-old Jarred Newcome turned himself in. He is being held in the Webster County Jail and is facing drug trafficking, possession of marijuana, and wanton endangerment.

