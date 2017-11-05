44News | Evansville, IN

7:37 PM Tri-State Severe Weather Update

November 5th, 2017 Weather Blog

Tornado damage has been reported north of Noble, Richland County with roof & tree damage (report per law enforcement) where earlier tornado warning was located.

On paper (looking at our set-up), we should have warnings right now, but there are so many t’storms & so much rainfall around that I think it is interrupting any individual t’storms from breaking from the pack & really intensifying to a degree to produce warnings & damage.

They all seem to be robbing each other of instability and low-level rotation as they are all close together.  They look reasonably organized overall & low-level jet is roaring to the northeast, but with only storms to our north & northeast & northwest have been able to break away & become more individualized.

This said, tornado parameters are still high from Loogootee to Princeton to Harrisburg & southeastward.  Isolated severe hail & scattered severe gust potential is also possible area-wide.

With so many t’storms & rainfall, localized flooding is a possibility.

Tornado Watch remains for much of the area with Severe T’Storm Watch in our northeastern & eastern counties.

NAM still shows a sounding with good shear, strong low-level jet, but decreasing instability.  Nonetheless, sounding still support potential of a few tornadoes, wind….isolated hail.

