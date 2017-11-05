7:37 PM Tri-State Severe Weather Update

Tornado damage has been reported north of Noble, Richland County with roof & tree damage (report per law enforcement) where earlier tornado warning was located.

On paper (looking at our set-up), we should have warnings right now, but there are so many t’storms & so much rainfall around that I think it is interrupting any individual t’storms from breaking from the pack & really intensifying to a degree to produce warnings & damage.

They all seem to be robbing each other of instability and low-level rotation as they are all close together. They look reasonably organized overall & low-level jet is roaring to the northeast, but with only storms to our north & northeast & northwest have been able to break away & become more individualized.

This said, tornado parameters are still high from Loogootee to Princeton to Harrisburg & southeastward. Isolated severe hail & scattered severe gust potential is also possible area-wide.

With so many t’storms & rainfall, localized flooding is a possibility.

Tornado Watch remains for much of the area with Severe T’Storm Watch in our northeastern & eastern counties.

NAM still shows a sounding with good shear, strong low-level jet, but decreasing instability. Nonetheless, sounding still support potential of a few tornadoes, wind….isolated hail.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments