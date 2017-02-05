7:36 P.M.: Latest Tri-State Weather Outlook

TONIGHT………

Clouds will continue to increase, thicken, then lower later tonight-Monday morning from southwest to northeast over the Tri-State. Lows tonight will run 32-41 from northeast to southwest (37 Evansville area), however temperatures may rise to 35-44 (39 Evansville) by 6 a.m. Winds will be light from the east-southeast to southeast at 2-6 mph.

MONDAY TO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING…………

With mostly cloudy to cloudy skies Monday, a few scattered showers will develop & move southwest to northeast over the Tri-State in the morning-afternoon. Showers will increase & some t’storms will become embedded with them by Monday evening. Coverage will increase to 70% Monday night-early Tuesday morning. Highs Monday will run largely in the 50s to around 61 UNTIL late Monday evening when temperatures should reach 60-66 by 11:30 p.m.

Winds will run 5-15 morning-afternoon (southeast to south), then after 9 p.m., winds should rapidly increase from the south-southwest at 25-35 mph. Prior to this, in the evening-part of the overnight, some areas of dense fog may develop. The higher winds will disperse any fog thereafter.

An isolated severe t’storm or two cannot be ruled out Monday night-early Tuesday morning as low-level jet strengthens & forcing/shear increase. CAPE will be increasing, but it looks a bit elevated with a layer of inhibition preventing the t’storm from being rooted at the surface/boundary layer. This said, threat is mainly isolated large hail.

TUESDAY-TUESDAY NIGHT…………

Numerous scattered showers & t’storms will be rumbling through Tuesday morning to midday. Isolated large hail threat will transition to a scattered wind/hail threat with time as storms become more surface-based with 1000 J/kg CAPE (with warming temperatures & some holes of sun poking through). Storm mode will be embedded supercellular-type t’storms & broken lines. Latest analysis suggests that most of the t’storms will exit either shortly after midday or in the early afternoon as a dry slot comes in. With this, sunshine should appear with cumulus & howling southwest winds 25-45 mph (isolated 45-50 mph?). Wind Advisory criteria may be reached. Highs of 66-72 will be reached during this time after 64-69 morning-midday.

So, Slight Risk looks good, but it appears the best potential of any upgrade to Enhanced Slight would be Hancock to southeast Hopkins County.

In the late afternoon to evening, it does look as if a narrow, broken line of gusty showers/t’showers may form on the actual cold front (on the western edge of the dry slot, just ahead of the low clouds pivoting in from the northwest) & race through.

Behind this, wind should go west, then northwest with some scattered showers pivoting in from the northwest & plummeting temperatures quickly to the 40s & 30s.

WEDNESDAY-WEDNESDAY NIGHT……………..

With lots of clouds, strong northwest winds & temperatures in the 30s to 40s Wednesday, some scattered rain/snow showers are possible. Clearing may occur late or Wednesday night with lows near 22.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY…………

Weak clipper may pivot through with a few snow showers either late Thursday/Thursday night or Thursday night-early Friday. Highs in the 30s to 40 with lows in the teens & 20s are likely with periodically breezy conditions. However, temperatures will begin to rise again Friday night as warm front approaches/passes.

SATURDAY-MONDAY………….

Periodic showers/t’storms with much warmer, windy weather is looking possible pre-Valentine’s Day Saturday-Sunday. Some severe weather is possible very close to the area.

Colder weather will follow with highs only in the 30s by Monday, February 13.

Chad Evans



