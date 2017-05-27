7:38 PM Severe Weather Update
Interesting thing may occur this evening with departing bow/derecho…….wake low may form with some gusts 40-50 mph from southern Illinois to western Kentucky….this would occur with just some areas of rain…..no big storms…….
The one main bow/derecho is morphing into one main wall of damaging wind made up of multiple bows over a +100 mile swath from southern Kentucky & northern Tennessee to southeastern Missouri & rapidly surging southeastward. This is all occurring as strong cold pool develops. This is pushing the damaging winds now out of the Tri-State.
Numerous trees & limbs to power lines are reportedly down over western Kentucky, some over roads. Some trees & limbs are on homes, including a large tree on a home at Morton’s Gap, in Hopkins County (another large tree snapped off nearby). Also, far southern fringe of southern Illinois reporting wind damage. Measured gusts have been on the order of 60-70 mph. Estimated gusts +80 mph have occurred in southeastern Missouri & other parts of southern Illinois. Even a movie theatre lost it’s roof in southeastern Missouri from gusts likely even +90 mph. Very large, solid, 4-5′ diameter trees have been snapped in Union & Johnson counties, Illinois, which would mean +80 mph gusts. +80 mph winds have been reported in Pulaski County, Illinois with widespread tree damage.
From here on out, severe threat appears to be waning with just some areas of rainfall & a few t’storms. So, PDS Severe T’Storm Watch will be trimmed back over the next hour to few hours.
MEASURED GUSTS:
65 mph 6 Miles North of Greenville
64 mph 4 Miles Northeast of Marion, Kentucky
62 mph 4 Miles South of Madisonville
60 mph 4 Miles Northeast of Madisonville (Madisonville Airport AWOS)
55 mph Dawson Springs
55 mph Clay
48 mph 10 Miles West-Southwest of Greenville (RAWS)
47 mph 3 Miles South-Southwest of Dixon
44 mph Huntingburg Municipal Airport
42 mph 3 Miles East of Hartford
HAIL REPORTS:
1.75″ 1 Mile North of McLeansboro
1.00″ McLeansboro
1.00″ 1 Mile East-Southeast of St. Croix (Perry County)
0.50″ Hartford
0.50″ Rockport (Ohio County, Kentucky)
0.50″ Branchville (Perry County)
0.50″ St. Croix (Perry County)