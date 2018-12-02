72nd Christmas Parade Continues To Be A Community Favorite

Many people in the Boonville Community came out to celebrate the holiday season on Sunday.

The 72nd Christmas Parade was held this afternoon. The parade drew in many people and those who attended lined the streets eager to get their hands on all sorts of candy as well as watching the float decorations, costumes and cars that participated in the parade.

One Boonville Resident, explained why they support the parade every year, “Grandkids are in the parade, number one but also I just like to support the small town events—christmas events. The community coming together despite differences of beliefs, opinions or thoughts.”

Organizations and businesses were on hand participating in the parade including the 4H Club and St. Vincent. Some of the cars that were a part of the parade were historic cars. Marching bands also brought their talent to the Boonville Christmas Parade.

Comments

comments