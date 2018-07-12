Home Indiana Evansville 72nd Annual Evansville Downtown Quarterback Club Summer Picnic Names Mike Keith as Featured Speaker July 12th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana, Sports

The 72nd Annual Evansville Downtown Quarterback Club Summer Picnic has found its feature speaker for this year.

Mike Keith, also known as the “The Voice of the Titans”, will be the feature speaker of the event this year.

An 11 time winner of Tennessee’s Sportscaster of the Year, Keith is in his 21st season with the Tennessee Titans.

Apart from his play-by-play duties, Keith also hosts Mike Vrabel’s weekly radio show and the Titans All Access television show. He’s also know for emceeing all official Titans events and speaking to civic and business groups throughout the region.

The summer picnic is open to the public, and reservations for the are due July 24th, along with a check for $20 per person.

