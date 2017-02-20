70-Degree Days In February
This week will be very warm for February with multiple days at or above 70 Tri-State-wide. A regional severe weather event/outbreak is possible Friday with severe weather possible Michigan to Arkansas as deep, strong surface low tracks to our northwest & a potent cold front slices through. This will need to be monitored very closely. Highs in the 40s to low 50s will follow.
______________________________________________________________________________
EVANSVILLE METRO 1850-2016:
Since 1850, 27% of all February have reached or exceeded 70 degrees. Only 5% of Februarys have had consecutive days at or greater than 70 degrees.
The average frequency of 70 or better in February is 4 years.
The frequency of consecutive days of 70 or better in February is every 19 years (2 or 3 days).
The frequency of 4 days total of 70s in February is every 56 years.