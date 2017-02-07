7 Synthetic Marijuana Cases Reported Monday

Evansville Police are concerned about the increasing synthetic marijuana overdoses in the area. Police and medical crews responded to seven cases of possible synthetic marijuana overdoses Monday. Authorities say they have seen several synthetic marijuana cases over the last two weeks.

Synthetic marijuana, commonly known as K-2, causes similar reactions in the brain as marijuana, but it is much more potent, and effects different parts of the brain than cannabis. It can be up to 100 times more potent than the THC found in cannabis.

Police are trying to find out where these batches of K-2 are being distributed. Some documented side effects of K-2 include psychotic episodes, paranoia, increased anxiety, hallucinations, increased heart rate, agitation, vomiting, seizures, and uncontrollable body movements.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Joint Narcotics Task Force at 1-812-436-7917 or WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME.

Comments

comments