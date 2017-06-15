Home Indiana 7 Spencer Co. Groups Receive Tourism Promotion Grants June 15th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Seven Spencer County groups will receive grant money to promote tourism in the area. The Spencer County Tourism Commission is awarding a total of $5,000 to help attract more visitors and spending to the county.

Some of the organizations receiving this money, include the Santa Claus Parks and Recreation Department, Friends of Lincoln Pioneer Village & Museum and the Spencer County Fair.

Each organization will receive part of the $5,000 grant money for these activities:

• Facebook advertising and Lincoln-themed educational race banners for the Lincoln Land Drone Fest and Santa Claus Cup Drone Race, hosted by the Santa Claus Parks & Recreation Department.

• Advertising to promote Lincoln Pioneer Village & Museum as a destination for bus and car tours

• Assistance to support Lincoln Amphitheatre during the 2017 season

• Promotional materials for advertising and assistance to fund entertainment for the Das Nikolausfest

• Advertising efforts to help the Spencer County Fair reach a larger audience

• Advertising in new markets to promote the 7th annual St. Meinrad Rocks Fest

• Marketing efforts to promote the Brew Ho Ho, hosted by the Spencer County Chamber of Commerce

Spencer County, Indiana is home to Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari, Lincoln’s Indiana Boyhood Home with national and state parks, and Lake Rudolph Campground & RV Resort.

For more information, call 888-444-9252, or visit Santa Claus Indiana and Indiana Abe Lincoln.

