7 Sisters Bring Awareness To Opioid Addiction In A 5K Run

November 18th, 2017 Indiana

It’s a drug that affects millions across the nation every single year.

Opioid addiction has claimed the lives of many in the Tri-State area, but seven sisters came together Saturday morning to honor the victims lost to the drug in a run that hopes to stop the stigma of the disease.

The 5k run kicked off at the Eykamp Scout Center in Evansville.

Along with educating the community on the drug, the 5k and Family Fun Run gave participants recovery options.

