7 Kentucky State Prison Facilities Damaged in Storms

Seven of the 12 state prisons in Kentucky were damaged in Tuesday night’s storms. Torrential rains were blamed for the damage.

The hardest hit facilities were the Kentucky State Penitentiary and the Western Kentucky Correctional Complex in Lyon County. The Blackburn Correctional Complex in Lexington was also damaged.

The only reported injuries from all seven facilities were at Kentucky State Police and the Kentucky State Reformatory. Three staff members at KSP were injured and one staff member at KSR suffered non-life threatening injuries because of blowing glass, debris and equipment.

All visitation to KSP is canceled for Thursday, March 2nd, while crews clean up the damage. Most of the facilities are back to normal operations.

