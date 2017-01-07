6th Most Successful Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights

Easterseals says — financially — it is the 6th best year for Ritz’s Fantasy of Lights. The light display in Garvin Park raised $147,842.69 throughout the holiday season. The proceeds are the best estimate at this time, Easterseals officials say the numbers are expected to change slightly as donations and expenses are finalized in the coming weeks.

On Saturday more than 50 volunteers braved bitter cold temperatures to tear down dozens of light displays. Volunteers say they have dismantled the displays in worse weather and they enjoy giving up their time for a community cause, “The program has such an impact on the community, we’re just trying to do what we can do. The success over the past 20 something years has been a driving force, it keeps us coming back because we know the difference we can make with this, everybody out here knows that,” said John Brady, President of the IBEW Local 16. Proceeds will help provide 3,080 therapy sessions for local children and adults who otherwise couldn’t afford the services at Easterseals.

Rizty’s Fantasy of Lights has become a holiday season tradition over the years. Officials say the light display attracted more than 11,000 cars, trucks, vans, buses and horse-drawn carriages that went through Garvin Park in 2016. Officials say planning for 2017 is already underway.

Lauren Leslie Lauren Leslie is from Evansville, and has previously worked as a News Producer. Lauren graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a Bachelor of Science in Radio and Television and a Minor in Criminal Justice. More Posts Follow Me:



