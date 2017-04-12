Home Indiana Evansville I-69/U.S. 41 Ramp to Close for Patching Work in Evansville April 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The Indiana Department of Transportation will close a ramp for I-69 in Evansville. This I-69/U.S. 41 ramp will close Monday, April 17th.

Crews will close the ramp from northbound U.S. 41 to Northbound I-69 for patching work.

Work is expected to be completed by Wednesday, April 19th, weather permitting. The ramp will be closed around the clock.

Drivers can take a detour by using U.S. 41 and State Road 66 to I-69.

This is part of a project to perform patching and paving on both the ramps and mainline of I-69. Drivers can expect more closures and restrictions until early to mid-July.

For more information, visit INDOT Cars Program, call 1-800-261-ROAD (7623) or 511 from a mobile phone.

