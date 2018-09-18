I-69 ORX Surveys Continue; Officials Narrow Down Preferred Route

The I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project is moving forward. Several experts are working closely with INDOT and KYTC on a draft proposal that’s expected to be released this fall. The draft environmental impact statement will outline how each of the corridors would impact the area around it and name the alternate officials believe is best.

Since early 2017, officials with the I-69 Ohio River Crossing Project have spent many hours looking into where a new bridge that would interstate 69 across the Ohio River and into Kentucky should be built.

Recently more than 700 letters were sent to property owners near the proposed corridors on both sides of the Ohio letting them know where surveyors and engineers would move on to the next phase studying how this major project would impact the environment.

“That survey work, not invasive at all,” says Mindy Peterson, I-69 ORX spokesperson. “Not entering the homes or anything like that. It’s a matter of project team members maybe doing some visual surveying, taking some measurements, doing some soil samples.”

The field work also involved wildlife biologists who are studying bats in the area and wetland delineation.

“That field work is just part of the decision making process and that is what is leading us to the Draft Environmental Impact Statement,” says Peterson. “To give folks a better idea of what that DEIS is. It’s going to be a very comprehensive document.”

Officials say they’re on schedule to identify a preferred alternative this fall.

“The good news is we’re right on track to name that preferred alternative this fall and to publish a Draft Environmental Impact Statement,” says Peterson.

Officials still have three alternates to choose from, all of which will be tolled.

“That’s when a bi-state body will get together and say this bridge or these bridges should be tolled, will have to be tolled to pay for this project and this will be the structure for toll rates,” says Peterson.

No final decisions about tolling will be released this year. The draft and preferred route is expected in the next few months. After that ORX project officials will take public input on their findings for 45 days. A final environmental statement and record of decisions won’t be released until 2019.

