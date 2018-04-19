Home Indiana I-69 Master Plan Announced In Pike County April 19th, 2018 Chris Mastrobuono Indiana

Pike County Economic Development Corporation announced plans for 4,000 acres of land along the I-65 Interchange near Petersburg.

The plan includes an extensive plan to develop the infrastructure with retail, commercial, residential, light and heavy industrial development. Officials believe the economic future in Pike County is looking very bright.

It won’t be a quick project but over the next several years the county is hoping this development will spur growth and business in the area.

Mayor R.C. Klipsch of Petersburg said, “We really believe our location is ideally situated right now for future growth, southwest Indiana because of I-69 is wide open for development and we certainly want to be a big part of that development and growth.”

John Mandabach of Bowman Family Holdings calls this project a “generational” change for the county. With a new technology and events center planned, Pike County Residents will have more to do on their days off.

Paul Wheatley of The Wheatley Group says, “We look at economic development in 360 degrees everything from the high quality jobs to the residential to the quality of life as well, we are looking to attract and develop all those facets in order to elevate the community.”

Comments

comments