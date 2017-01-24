I-69 Construction Facing More Delays

Construction on I-69 between Bloomington and Martinsville is facing more delays. This comes after another failed negotiation between the developer and its subcontractors.

Negotiations between Isolux and its subcontractors were described as ongoing. They say those talks must be finalized before a firm date can be set with INDOT.

Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton issued a statement regarding the delay, saying in part, “I continue to be exceedingly frustrated with the opaque nature of this process. A major delay being disclosed in a small meeting is not how government should operate. None of the partners in this project will take responsibility for the ongoing problem that this project has become for the thousands of people who rely on this transportation corridor every day.”

Isolux Development says that section will not be finished until August of 2018.

