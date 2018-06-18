Electronic Tolling Confirmed For I-69 Bridge

“When we talk about cost estimates, and when we talk about homes and business that can be impacted by this project. We have better information today than we’ve had thus far. So we thought it was important to share those updates and let the public know where we are with the project,” said Mindy Peterson, spokesperson for I-69 Ohio River Crossing.

The Ohio River Crossing project team has been listening to what the public has to say.

“Public input is a very important part of this project and what we hear from the public will only make this project stronger,” said Peterson.

The public has brought certain issues to the surface, and changes have been made based on that feedback. These refinements include the accessibility to a neighborhood near the Watson Lane interchange, an historic cemetery, and an apartment complex located off the existing US-41 and US-60 interchange.

“There was an area where each of the west alternatives, west alternative 1 and west alternative 2 would have an impacted an apartment community substantially in that North East corner of that interchange. Through some redesign work we were actually able to eliminate the impacts to 6 of the apartment buildings back there so we feel really good to be able to reduce that impact on residents,” said Dan Prevost, environmental lead of I-69 Ohio River Crossing.

The West Alternatives are predicted to be more beneficial for businesses, but these routes are estimated to cost more than the third option.

In order to connect both sides of the Ohio River, officials say the I-69 bridge must be tolled. Getting funding for this project isn’t as easy as it has been in the past.

“The funding environment has changed somewhat over the last 20 years, certainly. You know it used to be the federal government funded the majority of the projects like this. At a very substantial percentage 50% or more of the project would come from federal dollars. This primarily came from the gas tax, but that gas tax hasn’t been raised in over 25 years,” said Prevost.

Tolling will be all electric to keep traffic moving.

