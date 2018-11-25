Home Indiana All Rivalries Aside, IU Honors Purdue Super Fan November 25th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Indiana

Indiana Univeristy put aside rivalry aside this Saturday during the IU vs. Purdue football game.

The school’s football team honored a Purdue superfan, Tyler Trent, who is currently battling cancer. He was invited onto the field before the game, where he met Indiana Basketball player Romeo Langford. Trent also got to serve as an honorary captain for Purdue. Indiana University student Matt Stauder, who is also a cancer survivor, served as a captain for his team.

The 2 guys got to meet on the field prior to the coin toss.

