One of the nation’s oldest parades marched down 2nd Street honoring veterans for 100th year.

The Owensboro Veterans Parade featured 60 units as well as 45 motorcycles. Both Apollo and Daviess County High School provided musical tributes along the parade route which ended at VFW POST 696.

