The Warrick County coroner has identified the victim of a semi trailer crash as 58 year-old Richard A. Crawford from Auburn, Washington. Preliminary results from an autopsy identifies smoke inhalation as the cause of death.

Crawford was reportedly in one of the semis involved in the accident that caught fire.

The Indiana State Police and the Warrick County Sheriff’s office responded to the area west of Lynnville near the 37 mile marker Friday around 7:00 a.m.

I-64 east of I-69 were closed for more than two hours as the Indiana State Police and the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office investigated.