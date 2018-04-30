Home Indiana I-64 Reopens Following Semi Rollover Accident In Dubois County April 30th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

Interstate 64 has reopened after a semi truck rolled over in Dubois County. The call came in around 7:44 EST along I-64 in the eastbound lanes, near mile marker 66.

Indiana State Police say the truck driver was not hurt in the accident. Agricultural fertilizer was spilled all over the road.

Traffic was backed up for about three miles for just over an hour.

