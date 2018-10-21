Could You Walk A Mile In Their Shoes?

People in Evansville walked a mile for a good cause.

This afternoon, community members met at Memorial High School for the 5th Annual “Walk A Mile In My Shoes” Event. This one mile walk is a way to raise funds for Epidermolysis Bullosa or EB. Today’s walk honored Sophie and Sam Shulz.

Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) is a very rare skin disease in which the affected individual lacks the protein collagen 7, which is responsible for keeping the two layers of skin together. Because of this insufficiency, the skin is very fragile and easily tears resulting in painful blisters and sores. Up to 80% of their body is an open wound, and that means inside and out. There is no cure right now, but research is ongoing.

The Schulz siblings spoke out about how important it was to see the community come and support their cause.

Sophie explained “Oh my gosh! It’s just so overwhelming seeing everyone and knowing how supported you are by the community and it’s just a really great feeling.”

Sam went on to say “It’s just pretty awesome seeing everyone out here and knowing they are out here for us and they are supporting us and our disease, and its just pretty cool seeing everyone out here, all the athletes and all that. It’s pretty cool.”

Walk up registration for the walk was permitted and admission was only $7.

Comments

comments