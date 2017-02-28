6:56 P.M.: Tri-State Severe Weather Update

Tornado threat will increase pretty rapidly with time over the next few hours-tonight as low-level jet strengthens & some capping out there erodes. So, far, it has been large hail & some damaging gusts around the St. Louis area & over southwestern Illinois, but with that LLJ nosing in, more pronounced circulations will develop in the supercells & Tornado Warnings may begin to be issued as the t’storms move into the Tri-State.

All this said, round 1 will get into the Tri-State over the next few hours with a scattered wind, hail, tornado & heavy rainfall threat.

Round 2 will arrive after 12a with wind, some tornadoes & large hail. A strong, large tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Heavy rainfall is also possible.

By 5a to 9a, line of storms with embedded supercells, meso-vortices & LEWPs (“S” shapes in the line) will pass with wind, hail & tornado threat. An embedded strong, large tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Heavy rainfall is also possible.

So far, Tornado Watch is up for Illinois, but new watches will be issued later this evening for the entire Tri-State. Given the strength of the shear & wind fields, especially at low to mid levels & low LCLs, it would not surprise me if it was a PDS Tornado Watch.

A Flash Flood Watch is also up for most of the Tri-State. A solid 1-3″ rainfall is likely area-wide tonight with isolated +3″ amounts.

