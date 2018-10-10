Home Indiana Two Guilty Verdicts in 2017 Shooting At Evansville Gentlemen’s Club October 10th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

A jury finds Clarence Miller guilty of murder and aggravated battery.

The state and defense said this case questioned Miller’s identity.

But a jury was able to make a connection between surveillance video and witness testimony ultimately convicting Miller of murder.

Surveillance video shows a person firing seven shots into a crowd.

A Vanderburgh county jury convicted Miller on two charges stemming from that shooting.

Aaron Jennings died on scene and another person was seriously hurt.

In April of 2017, authorities say Miller was caught on video being kicked out of The Pony Gentleman’s Club in Evansville.

“This was a tough case to prove because of the identity aspect,” says Vanderburgh county prosecutor Nick Hermann.

Hermann says even though Miller changed his look from the shooting they were able to connect him to the shooting.

“The judge found that he did in fact use a firearm in commission of the crime, so that will add an additional five to 20 years,” says Hermann.

Miller allegedly left the state in disguise.

“He had changed his appearance, he cut his hair,” says Herman, “and fled to Chicago.”

But police caught him with the shirt and belt authorities believe he was wearing during the shooting in Evansville.

“This wasn’t an instance where he shot and didn’t know where he was shooting or had a blindfold on and shot and accidentally hit somebody,” says Hermann.

“This was something where he knowingly took a weapon fired it into a wall of people.”

A Vanderburgh county jury deliberated for nearly two hours before returning the verdict- guilty on murder and aggravated battery.

The victim’s family sat through 3 days of gruesome surveillance video and testimony becoming emotional when they heard the verdict, even embracing each other

outside the court room knowing justice had been served.

A sentencing court date is set for November 9th at 2 p.m. at the Vanderburgh circuit court.

