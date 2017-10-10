44News | Evansville, IN

6:32 PM Tri-State Weather Update

October 10th, 2017 Weather Blog

Isolated severe storm or two remains possible for area, mainly bound by I-64 to the north & I-69 to the east.  North & east of this zone, it is more stable & has been mostly cloudy to cloudy all day.

Isolated severe threat is for wind, hail &/or isolated brief tornado.  Possible tornado damage is being reported in remote part of Union County, Illinois with trees & limbs down along U.S. 51.

Two storms near Tri-State are being closely monitored.  The storm approaching Hamilton County has shown near, if not right at, severe threshold with wind/low-level rotation signature being noted.  Storm farther south is the main one with continue severe wind signature & occasional low-level rotation signature.  Other warnings are farther south of there.

Threat should last for a few more hours, perhaps up to 10 PM.

Chad Evans

Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee.

