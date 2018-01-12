44News | Evansville, IN

6:30 PM Winter Weather Update

January 12th, 2018 Weather Blog

Snow is tapering from northwest to southeast & being chewed up by dry air.  Heaviest snow is currently lined up from Perry to Ohio counties & moving eastward.

Blowing & drifting issues will continue, despite the snow ending.

Latest snowfall totals:

After a few flurries & snow showers part of Saturday & sun Sunday, a clipper may bring some snow Monday, perhaps with a bit of sleet.  Some minor accumulation is possible.  It looked like around 1″ with perhaps a narrow corridor of up to 2″ in the northeast, but much more will come apparent in the next 12-24 hours.

Chad Evans

Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee.

