6:30 PM Winter Weather Update

Snow is tapering from northwest to southeast & being chewed up by dry air. Heaviest snow is currently lined up from Perry to Ohio counties & moving eastward.

Blowing & drifting issues will continue, despite the snow ending.

Latest snowfall totals:

After a few flurries & snow showers part of Saturday & sun Sunday, a clipper may bring some snow Monday, perhaps with a bit of sleet. Some minor accumulation is possible. It looked like around 1″ with perhaps a narrow corridor of up to 2″ in the northeast, but much more will come apparent in the next 12-24 hours.

