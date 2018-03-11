6:27 PM Snowfall Update

Back edge of the snow runs from Loogootee to Carmi & is pivoting southward with time. Much of western Kentucky is now all snow with even Greenville reporting moderate to heavy snow right now.

The heavy snows will gradually shift into western Kentucky through evening.

Strong north to northeast winds with +30 mph will plaster snow to surfaces. Even with the wet, wet nature of the snow, some localized blowing/drifting snow may occur. Heavy snow weight on branches may cause some breakage, with may result in isolated power outages, mainly over western Kentucky. Isolated thunder snow is also possible mainly over western Kentucky in the bands of heaviest snowfall.

Totals of 1-3″ is likely as far north as I-64 (& even to northern Dubois County). 3-5″ will fall generally over western Kentucky & over Saline & Gallatin counties in Illinois.

However, some narrow, intense bands may yield as much as 9″ in western Kentucky.

Up to 3″ has been reported so far in the area, but not a single flake has fallen in parts of our northern areas.

3.0″ Southeastern Saline County

2.8″ Harrisburg

2.0″ McCutchanville

2.0″ Mt. Vernon, Indiana

1.0″ Dubois

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



