Home Kentucky More Changes Are Coming To KY 145 September 29th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Kentucky

Changes are coming to Kentucky 145 Monday, October 1, 2018.

The KYTC plans to close a section of Kentucky 145 near Corydon at the 6 and 7 mile marker. This closure is happening due to the replacement of a cross drain.

Kentucky 145 will close at 8 A.M. and reopen around 3 P.M. on October 1st.

