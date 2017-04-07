Home Indiana 62 Minors Arrested on False ID Related Charges in Bloomington April 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

More than 60 minors are behind bars for false ID related charges in Bloomington. It happened at the Bluebird Nightclub on North Walnut Street between March 22nd and April 5th.

Indiana State Excise Police Officers issued summonses to 62 minors on 177 different charges in Bloomington. Authorities say the majority of those arrests stemmed from the illegal possession of false identification used by minors in an attempt to get into the Bluebird Nightclub.

After receiving citizen complaints about minors using fake IDs at the club, excise officers worked with the club’s management team to conduct the arrests.

Excise officers say this is common practice, especially around college towns, and they work with businesses to help educate workers in identifying people who use fake IDs.

All of the charges are listed below:

– Various False ID Related

– Poss. of False ID (C Inf.)

– Misrepresentation of Age (C Misd.)

– Misuse of Driver’s License (C Misd.)

– Poss. of False Government Issued ID (A Misd.)

– Minor Possession/Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages

– Minor Entering a Tavern

Police say a large number of fake IDs are being purchased by minors from overseas manufacturers via the internet. More often than not, the ID has the holder’s true name and photograph.

Comments

comments