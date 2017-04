Warm front continues migration to the north/northwest. One severe storm along/north of the warm in our northern tier has exited.

As cap erodes, we are fair game for supercell development from now onward into the overnight.

A few tornadoes, large hail, isolated downbursts & heavy rainfall is possible.

Tornado Watch will very likely be issued soon.

