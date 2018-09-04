Home Indiana Evansville Vectren Customers to See Decrease in Bill Accounts September 4th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The Indiana Utility Regulation Commission (IURC) has approved a federal tax reduction that will bring down customer bill accounts over a 12-month period.

The final phase of the agreement between Vectren and various consumer groups was approved by the IURC and will decrease customer bill amounts by $125 in a years time. This comes as a result of the Federal income tax reduction prescribed in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

The commissions’ approval, combined with the first phase approved in June, results in customers who receive Vectren electric and natural gas service seeing their annual energy bill reduced by a combined total of about $125 over a 12-month period; roughly $90 is associated with the electric portion of the bill, and the remaining $35 related to the natural gas charges.

“Current bills include the cost of income taxes and with this agreement customers will directly benefit from this reduced cost resulting from the lower tax rate,” said Brad Ellsworth, president of Vectren Energy Delivery of Indiana – South. “Vectren is committed to ensuring all reductions approved within the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 are received by customers.”

Vectren announced its plan to lower rates in February, which was followed by a March regulatory filing with the IURC.

The first phase of the plan was approved by the IURC in June and immediately implemented. The additional reductions approved are expected to be reflected in bills by the end of 2018 or early 2019.

