6:09 PM Weather Update

We are now beyond the 6 p.m. hour, so we are fair game for any warnings from here on out.

Widespread heavy rainfall is causing flooding over the area & squall line with embedded bows, nodes, “dog legs” & LEWPs with meso-circulations continues to work eastward & move into the Tri-State.

Warm front is now beginning to move northward. With that, an increasing amount of area in the Tri-State will be bathed in much warmer, humid, unstable air with time. Right now, a good chunk of the area is in the 50s & north of the warmth & any t’storms are elevated.

As the warm front moves northward the low-level shear will increase & storms in the line will become surface-based over part of the area. Also wind fields through the lower atmosphere will increase as the surface low deepens to our west. With this, the potential of some severe gusts & a few tornadoes will develop.

The best potential of this continues to be western Kentucky.

Flooding will continue to be an issue through evening & tonight. Nearly every county in the Illinois part of the Tri-State is under a Flash Flood Warning & every other county in the Tri-State is under a river Flood &/or an Areal Flood Warning.

