60 Cats and Kittens Found In Hopkins County

Roughly sixty cats were rescued in Hopkins County yesterday. The Hopkins County Humane Society rescued roughly sixty cats and kitten from a home yesterday. Officals from the Humane Society say the owner of the cats surrendered the animals to the Humane Society and these animals were not seized. The only said that she started bringing in strays and then before she knew it more kept coming. Director of the Hopkins County Humane Society Natalie Dickerson stated “People are wanting to take in strays of course everybody wants to help whatever they can and I think sometimes people just get overwhelmed you know as you take in strays you have realize that some strays are not altered so as you take them in I think they just got overwhelmed with the fact that they didn’t get them spayed or neutered quick enough.”

The Hopkins County Humane Society is filled with cats and kittens some of the kittens are only a few days old. Adoption for these cats will begin in about three weeks after the Hopkins County Humane Society runs tests to make sure the cats and kittens are safe. Adoption isn’t the only way to help the Humane Society with its abundance of cats. You can also help by donating to the shelter or just volunteering at the Humane Society.

