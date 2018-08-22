6-Year-Old Boy Bags Largest Turkey in Indiana

A Jasper boy is named the best turkey hunter in the state this year. Cohen Werne, 6-years-old, bagged a 26-pound 4-ounce turkey in Spencer County on the first day of the Youth Turkey Hunting season.

According to the National Wild Turkey Federation, that’s the largest turkey shot in Indiana this year.

The bird had four beards ranging in size from 7-to-11 inches, and it scored more than 117 on the Federation’s trophy scorecard.

A score of more than 70 is typically considered a prize bird.

Photos courtesy of Jessica Werne.

Comments

comments