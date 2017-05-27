6 PM Severe Weather Update

We still have some random storms on the outflow boundary from Dubois to Spencer & then over Richland & Lawrence counties. Severe T’Storm Warns continue for Dubois, Richland & Lawrence for +60 mph gusts & +1″ hail.

However, the main derecho is now moving into SW Illinois & SE Missouri. The bow is stretching N’ward with time. Interestingly, however, we have a secondary bow (though not as intense as the main one) now Webster County to NW Tennessee. We have seen measured gusts with this in Crittenden & Hopkins counties at 64 & 62 mph. Madisonville Municipal Airport has gusted to 60 mph. Trees & limbs are down in Webster & Hopkins counties, some blocking roads.

This said, thinking both bows will tend to merge together with time into one main, large derecho, which is what is triggering PDS Severe T’Storm Watch for much of the Tri-State. It will tend to grow N’ward & S/SW’ward. This derecho will then surge through S. Indiana, Kentucky & Tennessee to eventually Alabama & Mississippi to Georgia to West Virginia.

So, potential of some intense +70 mph wind cores exists this evening amidst other 45-70 mph gusts as very strong RIJ (rear inflow jet impinges on the evolving bow(s).

Brief tornado threat will also be in place, along with perhaps an isolated large hailer or two.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



