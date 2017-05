If you’re looking for someplace fun to take your family this weekend – we might just have the place for you.

The fifth annual Family Fun Day is set for this Saturday, May 6.

It’s being put on by Macaroni Kid Evansville and goes from 9am to 1pm at the Evansville downtown YMCA.

It’s completely free and will have everything from inflatables to games and demonstrations along with vendors and more.

