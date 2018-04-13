Home Indiana 5th Annual “5-5-5” 5k Run Series Draws Record Crowd April 13th, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Indiana

It was fitting that the start of the 5th annual “5-5-5” 5K run series in Huntingburg had a record attendance. The number 5 themed run happens once a month for 5 months, always starts at 5 o’clock sharp and is, of course, a 5K run.

Hundreds were out for the free, noncompetitive run. The mastermind behind the initiative is Mayor Denny Spinner. He says he loves seeing so many people get out and be active.

The course takes runners through some of the more scenic parts of Huntingburg that they may not always see on the daily drive.

Around 75 of the people running were 8-13 year old girls that are a part of the Girls on the Run Dubois County Chapter. Girls on the Run is a group that tries to teach life lessons through running among other things. It’s a perfect marriage between the organization and the run, both have the same message.

There are still four more chances to get out and run and enjoy Huntingburg, those dates are: April 13, May 11, June 8, July 13 and August 10. All of those dates are Fridays, the run starts at 5 P.M. from Huntingburg City Hall.

