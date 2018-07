Home Kentucky Possibly Stolen Forklift Found In The Ohio River July 29th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Kentucky

Kentucky State Police are investigating a possible theft of a stolen forklift from Timmons Electric.

Divers located the equipment this afternoon, submerged in the Ohio River. They believe they forklift was stolen recently.

If anyone has any information or saw anyone driving the forklift on Mount Vernon Road in Union County, Kentucky, please contact the Kentucky State Police.

