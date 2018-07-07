Home Kentucky Elderly Woman Dies After Being Pinned Below Vehicle July 7th, 2018 Warren Korff Kentucky, Owensboro

A 77-year-old woman is dead after what appears to be an accident at a home outside Owenwboro.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 5400 block of Lane Road around 7:00 Friday night. When they got there they found the elderly woman pinned below a vehicle. Crews were called in to remove the vehicle, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

No names have been released, and investigators have not released specifics on what may have happened.

