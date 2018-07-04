Home Kentucky Three Arrested on Drug Charges In Hopkins County July 4th, 2018 Warren Korff Kentucky

The Madisonville and Hopkins County Narcotic Unit has arrested three people on drug trafficking charges.

Billy Mann, Wesley McNary, and Candis Spinks are facing meth trafficking charges. Detectives were in Earlington conducting surveillance due to several complaints. After a while they saw a car drive up to one of the locations where people were saying drug deals had been taking place. Officers pulled over the car and found McNary and Spinks and two grams of meth inside. Investigators went back to the home and found Mann. All are charged with drug trafficking.





