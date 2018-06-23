Home Indiana Patrons At Ponderosa Get Quite The Surprise When Leaving The Restaurant June 23rd, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Indiana

Patrons at a Ponderosa Restaurant are confused over an unexpected surprise they got when leaving the restaurant Thursday night. The surprise had nothing to do with food, it had to do with their car.

Two people returned to their cars in the parking lot along West Broadway in Princeton to find a man they didn’t know sitting in their car. Upon seeing the family, the man got out and tried to run away but Deputy Sheriff Jennifer Robb who was flagged down swung into action.

She got some help from the Princeton Police Chief and his assistant Chief to apprehend the suspect. The man’s been identified as 50 year old Guy Douglas of Robinson Illinois. He is charged with unauthorized entry into a vehicle, and he is being held in the Gibson County Jail.

