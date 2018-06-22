Home Kentucky Men Arrested After Drug Investigation Spanning Two States June 22nd, 2018 Melissa Greathouse Kentucky

Two Kentucky men face drug trafficking charges after an investigation spanning two states.

On Tuesday, detectives with the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force performed a controlled buy with James Castile and Stanford Crunk in Muhlenberg County.

Detectives say Castile and Crunk were delivering about a half pound of Crystal Methamphetamine in the Graham area at the time. Detectives also say they seized around 225 grams of Meth and several thousand dollars during their search.

That evidence allowed detectives obtain search warrants for storage units in Hopkinsville, and in Clarksville, TN. Those searches turned up an additional 58 pounds of suspected Crystal Meth, with a street value of more than $1.3 million, plus several thousand dollars.

Castile and Crunk were taken to the Muhlenberg County Jail on drug trafficking charges. They are expected to also face charges in Tennessee.

