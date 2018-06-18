44News | Evansville, IN

FEMA Assistance Deadline Approaching

FEMA Assistance Deadline Approaching

June 18th, 2018 Indiana

Facebook Twitter

Time is running out for Indiana residents and businesses to apply for SBA Disaster Loans.

Specifically for homeowners who are recovering from losses and damage caused by flooding that happened from mid February to early March of this year.

The deadline is July 5th for people in 22 counties, including Vanderburgh County.

Here are some things to remember when applying for assistance:

  • Flood damage had to have occurred at your primary residence
  • FEMA can’t pay for damage covered by insurance or duplicate benefits
  • Grants can’t be used for non essential space or property

Assistance information can be found at the FEMA website here: fema.gov/individualdisasterassistance

Mitch Angle

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.