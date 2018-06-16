Deadline Approaching For SBA Loans

The clock is ticking for Indiana residents and businesses to apply for SBA Disaster Loans.

More specifically, for homeowners who are recovering from losses and damage caused by flooding that happened from mid February to early March of this year. The deadline is July 5th for people in 22 counties.

Some things to remember when applying for assistance, the flood damage must have occurred at your primary residence. FEMA cannot pay for damage covered by insurance or duplicate benefits. Grants cannot be used for non-essential space or property. Do remember the deadline to apply for assistance is July 5th.

You could also be eligible for SBA Loans.

Comments

comments