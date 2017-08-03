56th Annual Volksfest Kicks Off in Evansville

Volksfest started back in the 30’s, but they had to take years off for the war. Now at 56 consecutive years, Volksfest is going strong at Germania Maennerchor.

Starting off with a ceremonial keg tap and German Choir, Volksfest brings the best Germany has to offer to the Tri-State. Folks busted out the Lederhosen and filled up their steins for a chance to feel like they’re back in Deutschland.

Evansville has a rich German history, and Volksfest is a big part of that. Event organizers believe that it’s important, with dwindling numbers of native Germans, to keep up this festival so that everyone can get a chance to feel German if only for a few days.

