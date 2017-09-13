Home Indiana Wagon Works Granted $300,000 in Tax Abatement for Housing Project September 13th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The former Wagon Works site rental in Huntingburg has gotten more than $300,000 in tax abatement money for workforce housing. The Huntingburgh Common Council declared the site as an economic revitalization area Tuesday.

This helps clear the way for Indianapolis-based Paragus group to build a nearly $6 million, 56 unit housing development on that site.

The tax abatement will be about $20,000 each year over the next 10 years. Paragus’ next move is to get some of the rental housing tax money that’s set aside stellar-designated communities like Huntingburgh.

The company will find out in February if its request for that money gets approved.

