Evansville Public Library Offering Summer Learning Program

School may be out for summer, but Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library has a new summer learning program starting on Saturday to keep your kids reading.

44News got to sit down and get the details on their them of “Our Summer: Have a Text Adventure”.

All ages can participate by reading and will earn incentives, such as an EVPL bag, Azzip and Walther’s coupons, and entry for the grand prize.

Grand prizes for each age group (children, teens, and adults) feature $100 gift cards.

The library encourages everyone to read throughout the year, but summer is an important time to focus on reading since students are out of school and we don’t want their reading skills to slide.

Comments

comments