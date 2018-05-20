Some Severe Weather Threat

The threat of some severe storms is in place for late this afternoon-this evening. After a few showers & storms north of I-64 this morning, it should be dry, breezy & hot with sunshine this afternoon. Highs near 90 are likely with heat indices peaking near 96. Storms are possible as early as late afternoon, lasting to the evening &/or perhaps the early overnight as multi-cells to our west gell into a couple of bows/lines. Some severe gusts are possible. The area is on the far southern periphery of stronger westerlies through the troposphere, which would aid in some storm organization (in tandem with the intense heating, despite less than ideal mid-level temperatures aloft or mid-level lapse rates). Once these exit, some patchy fog may follow with lows in the upper 60s.

Some scattered storms are possible Monday with highs near 88 & partly cloudy skies. Isolated severe gusts would be the main threat in any severe storm. Hail would be the secondary threat.

A few storms cannot be ruled out for Tuesday, but Wednesday & Thursday are looking drier with very warm to hot temperatures with highs near 89. Some scattered storms may return late Friday to Sunday.

